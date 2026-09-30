It’s time to hit the road: The season’s brand-new touring theater productions

The country’s stages will be on fire

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Natalie Venetia Belcon and the cast of &quot;Buena Vista Social Club&quot; perform onstage during The 78th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in June, 2025 in New York City.
The original Broadway company of ‘Buena Vista Social Club’ barnstorms the Tony Awards
(Image credit: Theo Wargo/ Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
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Fall is when a new batch of shows take to the road. This year, you can live forever, see the future, island hop to Cuba or rewrite the 19th American century through guffaws. It’s going to be a good theatrical autumn.

‘Buena Vista Social Club’

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Scott Hocker, The Week US
Scott Hocker, The Week US

Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  

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