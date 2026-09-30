It’s time to hit the road: The season’s brand-new touring theater productions

Fall is when a new batch of shows take to the road. This year, you can live forever, see the future, island hop to Cuba or rewrite the 19th American century through guffaws. It’s going to be a good theatrical autumn.

‘Buena Vista Social Club’

A tale of four intertwined lives as much as it is a partial story of Cuban history from the 1950s through the 1990s, “ Buena Vista Social Club ” sings, strums and sways. The “interconnections between musicians, songs and a society have rarely been evoked as vividly, and as lovingly,” said The New York Times. The talent present is staggering: actors, singers and musicians, of course — many times all at once. But dancers take the stage too because when Cubans play music, there will assuredly be dancing. (through Sept. 12, 2027)

‘Death Becomes Her’

Yes, this musical adaptation is based on the 1992 movie. No, it aims not to mimic that cult classic, other than with a whole lot of how’d-they-do-it stage magic. This “ Death Becomes Her ” is a self-aware beast, mocking both itself and our culture’s obsession with staying forever young. You are guaranteed big production numbers and side-splitting comedy. (through Sept. 5, 2027)

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles. Sign up

Latest Videos From The Week Watch full video here:

‘Maybe Happy Ending’

“ Maybe Happy Ending, ” equal parts technical marvel and emotional heart-render, is a touch difficult to explain. It goes something like this: soon-to-be obsolete humanoid robot model of the future meets a newer humanoid robot model and the two embark on a transformative road trip. The musical is intimate, delicate, futuristic and profound. (through Aug. 29, 2027)

‘Oh, Mary!’

There are surprise hits, and then there is “ Oh, Mary! .” The frazzled, smutty and extremely queer brainchild of Cole Escola began its life far from Broadway in 2024 and was an instant, titanic hit with in-the-know culture fiends. It moved to Broadway a few months later — and has been running since. A newly launched tour brings the very historically inaccurate tale of an alcoholic, wannabe cabaret-singer Mary Todd Lincoln to the nation’s theaters. Bring tissues for the guaranteed tears of laughter; do not, however, bring your children. (through May 16, 2027)