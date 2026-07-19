Why Cuba is under siege

Cubans have endured decades of mismanagement from their own communist government, along with economic warfare from the US

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A man walking the streets of Cuba, with piles of rubbish set on fire
The average monthly wage in Cuba, in real terms, is under US$20
(Image credit: Yamil Lage / AFP / Getty Images)

Things are very difficult in Cuba. Since February, the country’s power grid has suffered three nationwide blackouts: there is currently electricity for two hours a day at most in Havana, and less in rural areas. Mains water works roughly every other day. The average monthly wage, in real terms, is under US$20. Food production has fallen drastically; shortages are common. Petrol is prohibitively expensive. Cuba’s once-impressive healthcare and education systems are in tatters.

Tourism – the island’s main economic lifeline – was down 58% in the first five months of 2026 compared with the year before. Long-haul flights there have stopped because they can’t refuel. Mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue fever and chikungunya have staged a comeback, and the UN reported last month that child mortality has risen sharply. An estimated fifth of the population has left since 2021.

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