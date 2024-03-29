Dengue hits the Americas hard and early

Puerto Rico has declared an epidemic as dengue cases surge

Mosquitos tested for dengue in Argentina
According to the Pan American Health Organization, more than 3.5 million cases of the mosquito-transmitted virus have been reported
(Image credit: Luis Robayo / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

The Pan American Health Organization, the World Health Organization's regional offshoot, warned Thursday that dengue is walloping the Americas this year, with 3.5 million cases of the mosquito-borne virus and 1,000 deaths in three months, versus a record 4.5 million cases for all of 2023. Puerto Rico declared a dengue epidemic on Monday.

