Cuba on its knees: stand by for regime change?

The US bringing in Raúl Castro would be a major blow to the regime

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Former Cuban president Raúl Castro attends a parade in Havana last year
Former Cuban president Raúl Castro attends a parade in Havana last year
(Image credit: Ernesto Mastrascusa / EPA / Shutterstock)

He’s a “thin, limpish, bespectacled 94-year-old grandfather” whose revolutionary days are long gone, said Daniel DePetris in The Telegraph, yet he’s a wanted man in the US for all that. Raúl Castro has been a dominant figure in Cuba’s communist regime since his brother Fidel seized power in 1959.

Cuba’s defence chief from 1959 to 2008 and its president from 2006 to 2018, he still wields great influence behind the scenes. So it’s quite something that the US attorney general has now charged him with a murder he’s said to have been involved in back in 1996 – the fatal downing of two civilian planes over the Straits of Florida.

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