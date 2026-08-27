Abigail’s Party: a ‘resonant’ show ‘you won’t want to miss’

Tamzin Outhwaite gives a ‘tour de force’ star turn in Nadia Fall’s assured revival of the 1977 comedy

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Tamzin Outhwaite as Beverly, the ‘egomaniac’ hostess from hell in an orange dress
Outhwaite’s ‘every gesture, every wag of her sandalled ankle, reeks of self-satisfaction and command’
(Image credit: Ellie Kurttz)

“Has any actor, especially a glamorous former ‘EastEnders’ star, embraced the grotesque on stage as admirably and wholeheartedly as Tamzin Outhwaite,” asked Nick Curtis in The London Standard. Following her “utterly un-vain” performance as Kath in “Entertaining Mr Sloane”, Outhwaite now reprises her “monstrous” turn as Beverly, the “egomaniac” hostess from hell in Mike Leigh’s 1977 comedy “Abigail’s Party”.

“In a diaphanous orange frock and ratted Farrah Fawcett wig”, she gives a “tour de force” star turn in Nadia Fall’s assured revival: “every gesture, every wag of her sandalled ankle, reeks of self-satisfaction and command”, even as her drinks party descends into chaos. And there’s fine support from Kevin Bishop, deploying a roster of “sitcom harrumphs and double-takes” as Beverly’s “pretentious, prating” husband, Laurence.

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