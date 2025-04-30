The Essex Millionaire Murders: 'about as good as true crime gets'

'Absorbing' documentary examines the baffling circumstances of Carol and Stephen Baxter's deaths

Ellena and Harry Baxter, the son and daughter of Stephen and Carol Baxter, outside Chelmsford Crown Court.
Ellena Baxter and her brother Harry outside Chelmsford Crown Court
(Image credit: Alamy / PA Images)
When Carol and Stephen Baxter are found dead in their armchairs at their West Mersea home by their pregnant daughter, Ellena, police are "puzzled", said Emily Watkins in The i Paper.

With no signs of foul play, the case is initially a mystery, but as officers begin to "dig deeper" it emerges that the situation is more "fraught" than the wealthy couple's "veneer of suburban bliss" first appears. Carol had been diagnosed with the autoimmune disorder, Hashimoto's, several years earlier but her peculiar symptoms "baffled" doctors. "Could she finally have had enough and decided to end things for good?"

