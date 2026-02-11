Small Prophets: Mackenzie Crook’s ‘idiosyncratic’ comedy is a ‘treasure’

Michael (Pearce Quigley) and Kacey (Lauren Patel) in Small Prophets
‘Pure, pure pleasure’: Michael (Pearce Quigley) and Kacey (Lauren Patel) (Image credit: Matt Squires)

Mackenzie Crook’s new comedy is “eccentric, funny, sweet, and sad – often all at once”, said Anita Singh in The Telegraph. If you enjoyed “Detectorists”, his “gentle” comedy series about metal-detecting enthusiasts, you will find “much to love” in his latest show.

Our “hero” is Michael (Pearce Quigley). He leads a “lonely existence” since his partner, Clea, vanished seven years ago. His days are filled working at the local DIY superstore and visiting his father Brian (Michael Palin), who is in the early stages of dementia and lives in a care home nearby. But the show takes an “unexpected swerve into magical realism” when Michael sets out, by “dabbling in alchemy”, to grow six homunculi in his garden shed. His quest to conjure these “titular ‘small prophets’” is “driven by the one question to which he desperately seeks an answer: where is Clea?”

