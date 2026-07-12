A cosmopolitan corner of southern Japan

Enjoy breathtaking views of the ‘island-studded’ Genkai Sea from the Kawachi Pass

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Kawachi Pass in Hirado, Japan
Kawachi Pass in Hirado, Japan
(Image credit: Tomophotography / Getty Images)

The southwesternmost of Japan’s four main islands, Kyushu receives relatively few foreign visitors, but it is rich in history and lush natural beauty. It was through here that early travellers from China and Korea usually arrived in Japan, bringing Confucian thought, Buddhism, writing, tea and, later, Zen teachings.

Still later, Portuguese and Dutch merchants arrived (in 1543 and 1600, respectively), staying on in the ports of Hirado and Nagasaki – which during the closed Edo period were Japan’s only gateways to the outside world. Their influence can be seen in the region’s food, architecture, and more, says Christopher P. Hill on DestinAsian – which adds an extra layer of interest to a tour of this western corner of the island, such as Walk Japan’s 10-day group walking trip.

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