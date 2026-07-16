Life Support: a devastating account of life in Gaza

Director Daniele Rugo weaves together the testimonies of surgeons, paediatricians and other medical staff

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A film still from Life Support
Doctors give ‘measured accounts of hell on earth’
(Image credit: Pressure Cooker Arts)

“I wanted to walk out of ‘Life Support’ many times,” said Danny Leigh in the Financial Times, and “I mean that as the highest recommendation.” This “essential” documentary, told from the perspective of international doctors who volunteered to help civilians in Gaza between October 2023 and September 2025, offers a rare glimpse into life – and death – in the besieged enclave.

It is particularly vital considering that, since the war began, no independent foreign journalists have been allowed into Gaza. Using interviews and video footage, director Daniele Rugo weaves together the testimonies of surgeons, paediatricians and other medical staff as they confront “nightmarish wounds” in hospitals that double up as shelters, while bombs fall. In its “stark simplicity” it is “deeply racking”.

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