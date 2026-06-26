Jon Snow: A Last Big Story – a ‘deeply affecting’ documentary

“If you dipped in and out of the documentary ‘Jon Snow: A Last Big Story’” (Channel 4), you might be confused as to what it was all about, said Benji Wilson in The Telegraph.

At one level, the film, in which Snow reveals his Alzheimer’s diagnosis, is a “touching tribute to a now diminished national figure”. But it also includes a “bravura piece of reportage”: while visiting Zambia with his wife, the neuroscientist Dr Precious Lunga, Snow hears about the collapse of a dam at a copper mine – a disaster that has gone largely unreported – and starts to investigate. The documentary weaves these two strands together to create a whole that is “deeply affecting”.

It’s a delight to see this veteran reporter back in his element, said Lucy Mangan in The Guardian, as he and his team break the story of the worst environmental disaster in Africa for 30 years.

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We also see Snow in the grip of what is “an unforgiving, relentlessly worsening condition”: he repeats himself, has to be reminded why the camera crew is there, and doesn’t know what day it is. But “his compassion and his outraged sense of justice remains undimmed”: “if this is Snow’s swan song, it is as fine a one as he could wish”.

The film is deeply moving, and makes important points about Alzheimer’s, said Susie Goldsbrough in The Times; but I wish it had focused more on how the couple are coping with their everyday lives, and skipped Snow’s report, which was painful to watch, and ended up making the actual disaster look “queasily like a sideshow”.