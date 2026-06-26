Jon Snow: A Last Big Story – a ‘deeply affecting’ documentary

The journalist comes to terms with his Alzheimer’s diagnosis and investigates a mining disaster

By
published

Jon Snow
The documentary is a ‘touching tribute’ to Snow
(Image credit: Alamy / Russell Moore)

“If you dipped in and out of the documentary ‘Jon Snow: A Last Big Story’” (Channel 4), you might be confused as to what it was all about, said Benji Wilson in The Telegraph.

At one level, the film, in which Snow reveals his Alzheimer’s diagnosis, is a “touching tribute to a now diminished national figure”. But it also includes a “bravura piece of reportage”: while visiting Zambia with his wife, the neuroscientist Dr Precious Lunga, Snow hears about the collapse of a dam at a copper mine – a disaster that has gone largely unreported – and starts to investigate. The documentary weaves these two strands together to create a whole that is “deeply affecting”.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From
The Week UK