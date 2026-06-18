The Alien Autopsy Scandal: ‘Spinal Tap territory – but real’

‘Extraordinary’ documentary about an elaborate hoax that captivated the world

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Ray Santilli in The Alien Autopsy Scandal
Ray Santilli in The Alien Autopsy Scandal
(Image credit: Harry Truman / Sky UK Ltd)

“You will, no doubt, be familiar with the 1995 footage of a supposed alien autopsy,” said Sarah Dempster in The Guardian, in which, over the course of 18 minutes, figures in hazmat suits dissect the corpse of a pot-bellied humanoid.

Since its “yikes-inducing” TV debut, the black-and-white film is estimated to have been viewed by a billion people. Now, for better or worse, it’s back. Over three “increasingly extraordinary” episodes, “The Alien Autopsy Scandal” unknots the incredible tale behind the footage.

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