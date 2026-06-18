“You will, no doubt, be familiar with the 1995 footage of a supposed alien autopsy,” said Sarah Dempster in The Guardian , in which, over the course of 18 minutes, figures in hazmat suits dissect the corpse of a pot-bellied humanoid.

Since its “yikes-inducing” TV debut, the black-and-white film is estimated to have been viewed by a billion people. Now, for better or worse, it’s back. Over three “increasingly extraordinary” episodes, “The Alien Autopsy Scandal” unknots the incredible tale behind the footage.

It’s a saga “worthy of an Ealing comedy”, said James Jackson in The Times . Ray Santilli, a music producer, claims that in 1993 he was shown real footage of an alien autopsy filmed by a US military veteran at Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947 (when an alien aircraft is supposed to have crash-landed there). He wanted $100,000 for it. But by the time the money had been raised, the film had oxidised and was ruined.

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So, according to Santilli, he and his business partner decided to “restore” the footage in their flat in Camden, north London. The “alien” was created by a sculptor who had worked on “Doctor Who”, and then stuffed with animal organs. It’s bonkers, but “you may find yourself applauding the audacity of it all”.

“It’s a great watch – 'Spinal Tap' territory, but real,” said Rhik Samadder in The Guardian . The dishonest duo got rich from their deception, but in the age of AI slop, there is a certain charm to analogue hoaxes such as these. I thought I would feel scorn, but to my surprise, “I was moved”.