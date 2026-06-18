Disclosure Day: Steven Spielberg’s ‘proper summer blockbuster’

Emily Blunt is ‘fantastic’ in alien drama – but the plotting is ‘woolly and lopsided’

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Emily Blunt in Disclosure Day
Emily Blunt stars as a television meteorologist who suddenly finds herself able to speak to aliens
(Image credit: Amblin Entertainment / Universal Pictures / Album)

When the “spine-tingling” trailer for Steven Spielberg’s “Disclosure Day” was released, many of us hoped that the great director would be delivering his “career-crowning masterpiece”, said Nicholas Barber on BBC Culture: a “profound last word” on aliens arriving on Earth, a topic that has obsessed him for years. Instead, we have a “flimsy, outdated car-chase thriller” that contains “no ideas about aliens that we haven’t heard before”.

Josh O’Connor stars as Daniel Kellner, a cybersecurity boffin who works for Wardex, a powerful US organisation that has for years been concealing proof of alien contact (yes, on one level it is “Men in Black”, but without the jokes). After stealing classified files, he becomes a fugitive pursued by Wardex’s sinister supremo (Colin Firth, “badly miscast”).

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