Spinal Tap II: The End Continues – laughs are sadly ‘thin on the ground’
Disappointing sequel to the classic rock ’n’ roll spoof
It’s hard to overstate the “cultural significance” of Rob Reiner’s spoof “rockumentary” “This Is Spinal Tap”, said Wendy Ide in The Observer. An account of a disastrous US tour by a clueless English rock band, the 1984 film has become “an endlessly quoted cult classic”, regularly cited as one of the funniest comedies ever made. Now, 40-plus years on, Reiner and his cast have reunited for a sequel and, alas, it is unlikely to inspire any such devotion. As in the first film, it purports to be a fly-on-the-wall documentary, but this time, the laughs are sadly “thin on the ground”.
High expectations
No sequel to “Spinal Tap” could meet fans’ highest expectations, said James Walton in The Spectator. This one doesn’t “live up to the lower ones, either”. When the film opens, the band haven’t spoken to each other in years, and documentarian Marty Di Bergi (Reiner) finds them living in “a series of effortfully wacky locales”: Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest) runs a guitar and cheese shop in Berwick-upon-Tweed; Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer) is the curator of a museum of glue; and David St Hubbins (Michael McKean) writes on-hold music. However, a Garth Brooks cover of their old hit “Big Bottom” has just gone viral, setting the scene for a reunion concert in New Orleans.
Not ‘terrible’
Unsure what to do next, the film tries focusing on how much the industry has changed, by introducing a Simon Cowell-style promoter (Chris Addison) – a figure who already seems dated – and then throws a load of jokes at the problem, in the hopes some stick. To be fair, some do, said Robbie Collin in The Daily Telegraph; it’s fun to see the band again, and the final concert is “inspired”. So no, the film is not “terrible” – but to be sure of enjoying it, you might want to convince yourself that it is going to be.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
What the 2025 Autumn Budget could mean for your wallet
Chancellor Rachel Reeves will reveal her latest plan to balance the nation’s finances in November
-
Tosca: thrilling new Puccini staging has ‘tremendous emotional force’
The Week Recommends Controversial Russian soprano Anna Netrebko returns to the stage with ‘white-hot passion’ in starring role
-
The Girlfriend: irresistibly twisty drama starring Robin Wright
The Week Recommends ‘Deliciously unhinged’ show pits a son’s mother against his ‘cagey’ new girlfriend
-
Tosca: thrilling new Puccini staging has ‘tremendous emotional force’
The Week Recommends Controversial Russian soprano Anna Netrebko returns to the stage with ‘white-hot passion’ in starring role
-
The Girlfriend: irresistibly twisty drama starring Robin Wright
The Week Recommends ‘Deliciously unhinged’ show pits a son’s mother against his ‘cagey’ new girlfriend
-
Islands: gripping thriller ‘shimmers, convinces and thoroughly absorbs’
The Week Recommends Sam Riley stars in Jan-Ole Gerster’s mystery about a washed-out tennis coach at a Fuerteventura resort who falls under the spell of a married guest
-
What We Can Know: Ian McEwan’s ‘most entertaining and enjoyable novel for years’
The Week Recommends The acclaimed writer’s ambitious new book sets out a ‘richly imagined’ vision of post-apocalyptic Britain
-
Fannie Flagg’s 6 favorite books that sparked her imagination
Feature The author recommends works by Johanna Spyri, John Steinbeck, and more
-
Patrick Hemingway: The Hemingway son who tended to his father’s legacy
Feature He was comfortable in the shadow of his famous father, Ernest Hemingway
-
A tour of Sri Lanka’s beautiful north
The Week Recommends ‘Less frenetic’ than the south, this region is full of beautiful wildlife, historical sites and resorts
-
Giorgio Armani obituary: designer revolutionised the business of fashion
In the Spotlight ‘King Giorgio’ came from humble beginnings to become a titan of the fashion industry and redefine 20th century clothing