Why professional athletes are trying to return to college teams

The courts and the leagues are very much not in agreement

Joel Mathis, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Lane Kiffin, head coach of the LSU Tigers, on the field before a game against the Clemson Tigers at Tiger Stadium on September 5, 2026 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU coach Lane Kiffin has ‘enraged’ college sports by recruiting former NFL draftees
(Image credit: Derick Hingle / Icon Sportswire / Getty Images)

College sports were once a bastion of amateur athletics. No more. Players get paid, openly, going to teams that can offer them the biggest paycheck. The lines between college and pro sports have grown fuzzy, and some marginal pro players are even attempting to return to class to keep their careers alive. A fierce backlash has ensued.

LSU: ‘Enraged every stakeholder’

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 