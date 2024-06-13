Why is Trump obsessed with sharks?
How to understand the former president's deep and abiding fixation on one of nature's perfect killing machines
Donald Trump is hardly what most people would call an "environmentalist" or "naturalist." Nevertheless, he has for years peppered his conversations and public addresses with observations about various animals; probing his top advisers over how badgers "work;" wringing his hands over wind turbines he insists have "killed so many eagles;" and regularly describing his various perceived enemies and antagonists as "dogs."
But one animal has been the focus of his obsession above all others: sharks. Sharks are "last on my list," Trump said in 2013, saying that the only things he hated more were "perhaps the losers and haters of the World!"
Sharks are last on my list - other than perhaps the losers and haters of the World!July 4, 2013
Trump's fixation surfaced again this past weekend when, during a rally in Las Vegas he veered off into a tangential anecdote about whether he'd rather die by electrocution in a sinking electric boat, or face a hungry shark waiting for him in nearby waters.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Trump is "obsessed with sharks. Terrified of sharks," Stormy Daniels said in 2018. "He was like, 'I donate to all these charities, and I would never donate to any charity that helps sharks. I hope all the sharks die.'"
What's behind Trump's shark fixation, and how has it contributed to the once — and potentially future — president's worldview to date?
What does it mean that Trump keeps referencing sharks?
In the moments before her now-infamous tryst with Trump, Daniels recalled that the not-yet-president "made me sit and watch an entire documentary about shark attacks" before anything physical. But if Trump hates sharks as much as he claims to, "why doesn’t he watch, literally, anything else?" Elle asked. Is his addiction to watching shark attack footage "equivalent to the rest of us watching the [then-] president?"
Trump's repeated interjections of shark-related comments in his public remarks highlight a "beef with the animals" that is "irrational, though not entirely unsurprising," The Daily Beast said. The former president not only "apparently doesn't enjoy swimming," but is allegedly "so disturbed by the sight of blood that he once let an eighty-year-old man bleed profusely at his feet instead of helping him — and at a charity ball, no less." While Trump's shark fixation is a "baffling combination of pathetic, relatable, and hilarious," that same combination makes it strangely "endearing" as well, Slate said. Moreover, the obsession offers an "excellent reflection of what exactly is so completely toxic about the man's character." Sharks are "a physical distillation of what Trump hates the most: power in the hands of anyone but him, existential uncertainty, nature."
Trump's latest shark tangent — and the nearly identical version of the story he offered late last year in Iowa — came during the part of his speech where he typically "rails against electric cars and claims, falsely, that Joe Biden is dead set on making all military tanks fully electric and nonfunctional," Intelligencer's Margaret Hartmann said. Accordingly, in Trump's worldview, it's the people advocating for electric vehicles who "are crazy,' not the guy who mused about being devoured by a shark in the middle of a campaign speech." It's a conflation and inversion that may have political ramifications, too. "If voters return Trump to the White House, he would likely deploy a group of officials to work on the boat/battery/shark issue and expect them to report back on their progress," MSNBC's Steve Benen said. In Trump's mind, the issues are intractably — and actionably — related.
How has Trump impacted sharks?
Trump's hatred of sharks has become a significant part of his personality, but the former president likely doesn't have much actual direct exposure to his aquatic nemesis. That doesn't mean, however, that he has not made an indirect impact on shark-like creatures and sharkdom in general. As president, Trump's frequent trips to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida regularly disrupted Florida Atlantic University biologist Stephen Kajiura's research into blacktip sharks, since the "sprawling Palm Beach estate is 'right along the survey path,'" said Kajiura to The Washington Post.
Conversely, Trump's anti-shark agitation has prompted a significant "uptick in donations," for various shark conservation groups, the BBC said in 2018. "One with the message: 'Because Trump.'"
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
'We must instead learn how to do better science faster'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
DNA suggests Mayans sacrificed boy siblings
Speed Read These findings "flew in the face of the argument that it was mostly young virgin women" being sacrificed
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Southern Baptists vote to oppose IVF
Speed Read The nonbinding resolution urges Southern Baptists to consider embryos as people
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
General election 2024 manifestos: what the main parties stand for
The Explainer Keir Starmer reveals Labour's plans for the next five years, with key commitments on the NHS, immigration and tax
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
'Roads are a scarce good'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
What rights does Donald Trump lose as a felon?
In the Spotlight Trump is the first former president to ever be convicted of a felony
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Who will win the 2024 presidential election?
In Depth Election year is here. Who are pollsters and experts predicting to win the White House?
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Are Democrats going soft on the Trump conviction?
Today's Big Question President Biden's allies want him to make a bigger deal of the felony verdict
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
'Desegregation made a difference — but not enough of one'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How the UK's elections work
The Explainer Everything you need to know about the mad dash to the finish in the UK
By David Faris Published
-
Trump scheduled for probation hearing
Speed Read Donald Trump will do a virtual probation interview ahead of his sentencing on July 11
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published