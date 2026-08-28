Natalie Harp: Trump’s doting aide and ‘human printer’

Democrat Jon Ossoff’s comment has brought Trump’s executive assistant into the limelight

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Donald Trump walks past Natalie Harp on a runway
Harp has reportedly unnerved other staff by writing intense personal notes to Trump with messages such as ‘You are all that matters to me’, and ‘I don’t ever want to let you down’
(Image credit: Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images)

With three words, Democratic senator Jon Ossoff unleashed a furious row last week, said Jason Kyle Howard on Salon. Speaking at a campaign event, he declared that Donald Trump was neglecting his presidential duties because he just wanted “to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenceless flying palace gifted by the emir of Qatar”.

The Natalie in question is Natalie Harp, Trump’s 35-year-old executive assistant. Nicknamed Trump’s “human printer”, she’s always at his side – whether in the White House or on Air Force One or the golf course – armed with a portable printer, from which she feeds him favourable coverage and memes. Until now, Harp hasn’t drawn much public attention. But Ossoff’s comment, and the response to it, have changed that.

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