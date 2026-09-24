‘I didn’t notice any tangible benefits from the union’

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Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Workers strike outside a Starbucks in Albany, New York, in 2025.
Workers ‘often join unions that make big promises about improving working conditions but ultimately fail to deliver’
(Image credit: Lori Van Buren / Albany Times Union / Getty Images)

‘I liked the idea of unions. Then I joined one at Starbucks.’

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.