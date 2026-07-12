EasyJet: a one-way ticket to Minneapolis

Some fear sale of airline is ‘symbolic’ of a ‘massive For Sale sign’ being placed above UK corporates

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EasyJet plane landing on a runway in Amsterdam
Castlelake still need to pass tough EU rules on airline ownership for the deal to proceed
(Image credit: Nicolas Economou / NurPhoto / Getty Images)

After rejecting four previous overtures as “highly opportunistic”, easyJet has rolled over, said Kate Duffy on Bloomberg.

Following a month-long siege, the British budget airline has agreed in principle to be bought by the US private equity investor Castlelake, for an improved offer of £6.90 per share in cash, or about £5.5 billion – assuming it can steer its bid around tough EU rules on airline ownership.

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