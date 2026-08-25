49ers owner arrested in Ohio prostitution sting
Jed York pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charges
What happened
San Francisco 49ers principal owner Jed York on Monday pleaded no contest in Ohio to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools, after being arrested over the weekend at an East Palestine trailer park on suspicion of “engaging in prostitution.” As part of a plea deal to reduce the prostitution charge, York was fined $1,150, completed an online course and was credited with time served for one day in the Columbiana County Jail.
Who said what
The “criminal tool in York’s possession was believed to be a cellphone used to reply to a prostitution advertisement,” Reuters said. The cellphone was returned to him but “$160 that was seized was to be given to the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force,” The Associated Press said. Columbiana County Prosecutor Vito Abruzzino told the AP that prostitution cases typically ended in plea deals. The 49ers said in a statement the issue was a “legal matter” that “has been resolved” and there would be no “further comment at this time.”
What next?
The NFL said the case “will be reviewed under the personal conduct policy.” But it’s yet to be determined “whether York will emerge with the same punishment that a player would receive for the same offense,” said NBC Sports. “Owners are supposedly held to a higher standard than players,” but “there’s a perception” they are often “held to a lower standard in practice.”
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Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.