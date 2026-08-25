49ers owner arrested in Ohio prostitution sting

Jed York pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charges

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Jed York, owner of the San Francisco 49ers, speaks during a press conference
Jed York, owner of the San Francisco 49ers, speaks during a press conference
(Image credit: Matthew Huang / Icon Sportswire / Getty Images)

What happened

San Francisco 49ers principal owner Jed York on Monday pleaded no contest in Ohio to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools, after being arrested over the weekend at an East Palestine trailer park on suspicion of “engaging in prostitution.” As part of a plea deal to reduce the prostitution charge, York was fined $1,150, completed an online course and was credited with time served for one day in the Columbiana County Jail.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  