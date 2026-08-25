49ers owner arrested in Ohio prostitution sting

What happened

San Francisco 49ers principal owner Jed York on Monday pleaded no contest in Ohio to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools, after being arrested over the weekend at an East Palestine trailer park on suspicion of “engaging in prostitution.” As part of a plea deal to reduce the prostitution charge, York was fined $1,150, completed an online course and was credited with time served for one day in the Columbiana County Jail.

Who said what

The “criminal tool in ​York’s possession was believed to be a cellphone used to reply to a prostitution advertisement,” Reuters said. The cellphone was returned to him but “$160 that was seized was to be given to the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force,” The Associated Press said. Columbiana County Prosecutor Vito Abruzzino told the AP that prostitution cases typically ended in plea deals. The 49ers said in a statement the issue was a “legal matter” that “has been resolved” and there would be no “further comment at this time.”

What next?

The NFL said the case “will be reviewed under the personal conduct policy.” But it’s yet to be determined “whether York will emerge with the same punishment that a player would receive for the same offense,” said NBC Sports. “Owners are supposedly held to a higher standard than players,” but “there’s a perception” they are often “held to a lower standard in practice.”

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