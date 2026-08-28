Trump set back on voting, Kennedy Center, Anthropic

The cases have widespread implications across the United States

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Protesters gather to watch President Donald Trump&#039;s name removed from Kennedy Center
Protesters gather to watch President Donald Trump's name removed from Kennedy Center
(Image credit: Alex Wroblewski / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

Federal courts on Thursday dealt President Donald Trump setbacks in several ongoing legal battles with broad implications. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston issued a new block on the U.S. Postal Service carrying out Trump’s executive order to limit mail voting. In Northern California, U.S. District Judge Rita Lin ordered the Pentagon to end its “illegal and baseless” blacklisting of Anthropic. And U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper in Washington, D.C., stalled administration plans to quickly inscribe Trump’s name back on the Kennedy Center.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  