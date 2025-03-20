Is ditching Net Zero a Tory vote-winner?

Abandoning Theresa May's climate pledge is part of Kemi Badenoch's overhaul of Conservative policies

Photo composite illustration of Kemi Badenoch campaigning in front of a toxic landscape
Net zero can't be achieved without 'bankrupting' the country, said Badenoch in a speech to supporters
"Net zero by 2050 is impossible," said Kemi Badenoch in her first big policy pitch to supporters since becoming Conservative leader. Britain simply doesn't have a workable plan to reach the emissions goal in the next quarter-century, and current policies will only drive up consumer energy costs.

The only way to regain the trust of lost voters is to tell the "unvarnished truth" on the matter, she said; net zero by 2050 "can't be achieved without a significant drop in our living standards or worse, by bankrupting us".

