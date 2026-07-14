The best visas for Americans looking for a big — or small — change

Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Southeast Asia are all present

Scott Hocker, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A rural lodge in a Carpathian Mountain landscape
The spectacular quiet and vistas of Romania’s Carpathian Mountains could be yours to experience
(Image credit: Chris Caldicott / Design Pics Editorial / Universal Images Group / Getty Images)
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The right “best” visa for you sits at the junction of several Venn diagram circles: climate, economic opportunity, length of stay, language, culture. Whether you want to dabble in a new adventure for a limited span of months or crave a long-term residence plan far from the United States, there are options. It’s a big world out there. The right so-called “golden” visa can crack it open.

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