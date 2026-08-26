CIA director’s secret flight to Moscow

High-level in-person meetings between top Russian and US officials are incredibly rare so what prompted this one?

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John Ratcliffe, director of the Central Intelligence Agency, arrives to speak during the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit
CIA director John Ratcliffe made a surprise, unannounced trip to Moscow on Tuesday
(Image credit: Tom Brenner / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

CIA director John Ratcliffe made a surprise, unannounced trip to Moscow on Tuesday, the first time America’s spy chief has visited Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The Kremlin said Ratcliffe held talks with Russian intelligence officials but did ‌not meet President Putin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did tell reporters that Putin had been briefed on ​the outcome of Ratcliffe's talks.

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