How Starmer arson attacks became a nexus for misinformation

Russian cyber proxies ‘foment disorder across Europe’ to further Kremlin’s interests

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published

Photo composite illustration of Keir Starmer, forensics police, a burning car, text from a police statement and X posts
Jurors heard that the Starmer-related fires were ordered by a Russian-speaking handler on the messaging app Telegram
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Getty Images)

Two Ukrainian men have been found guilty of plotting arson attacks last year on property relating to Keir Starmer.

The trial of Roman Lavrynovych, 22, Stanislav Carpiuc, 27, and a third man was “strange”, said the BBC, “mainly because the true author of the drama was never revealed”.

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Elliott Goat, The Week UK

Elliott Goat is a freelance writer at The Week Digital. A winner of The Independent's Wyn Harness Award, he has been a journalist for over a decade with a focus on human rights, disinformation and elections. He is co-founder and director of Brussels-based investigative NGO Unhack Democracy, which works to support electoral integrity across Europe. A Winston Churchill Memorial Trust Fellow focusing on unions and the Future of Work, Elliott is a founding member of the RSA's Good Work Guild and a contributor to the International State Crime Initiative, an interdisciplinary forum for research, reportage and training on state violence and corruption. 