How did the Wagner Group recruit young British men for arson attack?

Russian operatives have been using encrypted messaging apps to groom saboteurs across Europe

Arson attack in Leyton
The arson attack caused hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of damage to equipment and stock destined for Ukraine
(Image credit: Metropolitan Police)
By
published

Three men have been convicted of aggravated arson at the Old Bailey this week, after causing serious damage to warehouses in east London in an attack orchestrated by Russia's Wagner Group.

The ringleader of the arsonists, Dylan Earl, admitted to working for Russia to commit the attack on the warehouses, which contained equipment destined for Ukraine, and had been in contact with Wagner Group operatives in the days leading up to the fire.

