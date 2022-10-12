Russia says it has arrested 8 people over Crimea bridge blast

Russia's Federal Security Service announced Wednesday that it had arrested eight people in connection with a Saturday explosion that damaged a bridge connecting Russia to Crimea, a critical supply route for Russian troops in occupied Ukrainian territory.

The FSB, Russia's domestic security service, said the suspects included five Russians and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia. It said the sabotage was planned by Ukrainian military intelligence and involved an explosive device transported from Ukraine to Russia by way of Bulgaria, Georgia, and Armenia, Reuters reports. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the blast, but its leaders have celebrated it.

Russia has responded with its biggest flurry of missile strikes in months against civilians and other nonmilitary targets in cities across Ukraine.