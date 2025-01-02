What are annuities and how do they work?

They are commonly associated with retirement planning due to their ability to provide reliable payments over time

Pair of hands holding black alarm clock with clockwise countdown from work to retirement
Now, younger investors are getting on board too
(Image credit: Dilok Klaisataporn / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
published

Annuities are a financial product commonly associated with retirement planning due to their ability to provide reliable payments over time. But lately, thanks in large part to their potentially higher yields and tax advantages, annuities are starting to gain more widespread popularity — even among younger investors.

In particular, fixed-rate deferred annuities — "which resemble certificates of deposit, but offer higher yields on average thanks to the broad portfolio of investments insurance companies hold" — are "booming," said The Wall Street Journal, probably due to "the Federal Reserve's rate increases beginning in 2022." But even as the Fed has started to cut rates, "sales show little sign of slowing," the outlet added.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸