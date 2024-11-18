Changes are coming for 401(k)s and IRAs in 2025. Here's what to know.

News about part-time workers, auto-enrollment and penalties for inherited IRAs

Four wooden blocks that spell out &#039;2025&#039; balanced on top of stacks of coins
Starting in 2025, more part-time workers will be able to join their company's retirement plans
(Image credit: Nora Carol Photography / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
published

Changes to the rules of retirement plans are worth keeping track of, as it can help you to ramp up your savings, enjoy additional benefits and, in some cases, avoid unwanted penalties. Each fall, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announces cost-of-living adjustments for retirement plans, generally slightly increasing the maximum contribution limits for different plan types to account for inflation. But this year, a number of other shifts are happening as well.

If you are saving for your golden years in a 401(k) plan or individual retirement account (IRA), here is what to know about what's coming in 2025.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸