How to enjoy eating out without breaking your budget
Save money by hitting happy hours, splitting the bill and putting a limit on drinks
If you are trying to cut back on spending, a common tip you will see is to stop dining out. It makes sense: going out to eat at a restaurant (or ordering in) is undoubtedly more expensive than making a simple meal at home.
This reality has become all the more true in recent months, as the cost of food continues to rise. "According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Consumer Price Index data, food purchased at restaurants increased 0.2 % in July 2024 and was 4.1% higher than it was in July 2023," said U.S. News & World Report. This also applies to alcohol — "adult beverages are significantly more expensive these days, too."
But even amid higher costs, do you really have to choose between your budget and enjoying a nice meal out? With the following tips, you stand a better chance of not having to decide.
Limit your drink orders
While "of course, not drinking reduces the bill," many people understandably enjoy an adult beverage alongside their meal, said Vogue. So instead of cutting out alcohol entirely, you might consider really "thinking about what you love, and how best to savor it," then making that particular drink "your splurge item," rather than ordering multiple rounds.
Alcoholic drinks are not the only beverages that can drive up your tab. "Soft drinks and alcoholic beverages can quickly add up," said NerdWallet, so consider sticking to water instead, which "is usually free."
Look for happy hours and other deals
"Two-for-one glasses of wine, half-priced cocktails and dollar tacos may be waiting for you in the early evenings at many establishments, especially during weekdays," said U.S. News & World Report. So if you want to eat out, consider going on the earlier side to take advantage of these deals.
Dining even earlier in the day — say, lunch or even breakfast — can also translate to savings. "Going out for lunch over dinner is another way to snag cheaper meals. Many restaurants offer lunch specials, some of which you may not be able to finish and could be eaten for dinner later that night," said Andrea Woroch, a money consultant, to AARP.
Skip out on the extras
Particularly "if your restaurant of choice offers free bread or chips and salsa, you may not need an appetizer to leave satisfied," said Farmers & Merchants Bank. By skipping the appetizer, you can "enjoy a generous helping of bottomless bread or chips and put that extra $9 toward your main entrée — or your current money goal!'
Tempting as it may be, dessert is also worth skipping if you are trying to save. "Any server is most eager to get you to all order appetizers, entrées, desserts and after-dinner drinks, but you don't have to,” said Thomas P. Farley, a New York City-based etiquette expert, to U.S. News & World Report.
Cannot bear the thought of no dessert? Another trick: "if you're going out for the experience, especially when the restaurant is very expensive, consider having just an appetizer or dessert," said U.S. News & World Report.
Consider splitting
Given how big portions at some restaurants are, you can often leave full — and pay half the cost — by splitting an entrée. "If you haven't tried splitting an entrée with someone, you'll be pleasantly surprised when you do," said FM Bank. You will probably "still get full," but if necessary, "you can always order an extra side," which is ultimately less expensive than two entrées.
Speaking of splitting, watch out when it comes to splitting up the bill. "Anyone who has ever been out to dinner and abstained from alcohol, meat or dessert will know the pain of the moment when someone who hasn't casually says: 'Shall we just split it?'" said Vogue. Instead, consider having "one person pick up the tab, and the rest transfer them whatever they personally owe," or even having a conversation in which you "agree to some sort of budget beforehand."
Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads.
