Prosecutors charge 15 over Minneapolis ICE protests

The individuals were charged with “conspiracy to impede or injure federal officers”

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
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The Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC) organizes a rally and demonstration at Jackson Square Park
The Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC) organizes a rally and demonstration at Jackson Square Park
(Image credit: Jerome Gilles / NurPhoto / Getty Images)

What happened

Federal prosecutors in Minnesota on Tuesday announced charges against 15 people for “conspiracy to impede or injure federal officers” and “violently oppose immigration law enforcement” during ICE’s Operation Metro Surge earlier this year. U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen said the defendants were part of two groups aligned with antifa, a loose collective of anti-fascist activists targeted under an executive order President Donald Trump signed last year.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  