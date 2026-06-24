ICE protesters jailed up to 100 years over shooting

Seven protesters were sentenced to prison over an incident last July

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
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Protests stand outside the trial of a group accused of creating a distraction with fireworks and graffiti before firing upon officers with semiautomatic rifles.
Protests stand outside the trial of a group accused of creating a distraction with fireworks and graffiti before firing upon officers
(Image credit: Mark David Smith / Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Tribune News Service / Getty Images)

What happened

Two federal judges in Texas on Tuesday sentenced seven anti-ICE protesters to 50 to 100 years in prison over a demonstration last July outside the Prairieland Detention Center during which one of the defendants, Benjamin Song, shot and wounded a police officer. Prosecutors won terrorism convictions after portraying the group as part of antifa, the decentralized movement of antifascist activists. An eighth defendant who wasn’t at the protest received 30 years behind bars.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  