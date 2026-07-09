Judge orders Trump to pay Carroll $5M award

Trump ‘has been stalling this case for years’

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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E. Jean Carroll attends the 2025 Golden Probes Award Gala in New York City
E. Jean Carroll attends the 2025 Golden Probes Award Gala in New York City
(Image credit: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty Images)

What happened

A federal judge in Manhattan Thursday ordered President Donald Trump to pay writer E. Jean Carroll the $5 million a jury awarded her in 2023 for sexual abuse and defamation. Trump “has been stalling this case for years,” U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said in Thursday’s ruling, and after the Supreme Court last week denied his appeal of the verdict, “it is time ⁠for him to ‘do equity’ and pay the judgment.”

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  