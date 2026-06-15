Will MLB owners risk the 2027 season for a salary cap?

Fans want a salary cap to address baseball’s spending inequalities

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Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during a game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on Sunday, June 14, 2026
The Dodgers will pay a $169 million luxury tax on their $417.3 million payroll in 2026 alone
(Image credit: Lawrence Brown / MLB / Getty Images)

Major League Baseball remains the only North American professional sport without a ceiling on team spending, due in large part to the fearsome power of its players’ union. But owners recently declared their intent to impose a salary cap, setting them on a collision course with the players, who remain opposed to joining their capped peers in football, hockey and basketball.

Baseball has enjoyed a resurgence in attendance and interest of late following rule changes like the pitch clock that have noticeably shortened the overall length of games. Hanging over the upcoming negotiations are memories of the disastrous 1994 labor stoppage that canceled the World Series, leading to a yearslong downturn in attendance and enthusiasm. It remains to be seen whether owners are willing to risk baseball’s new era of prosperity by dying on the hill of a salary cap.

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David Faris
David Faris

David Faris is a professor of political science at Roosevelt University and the author of "It's Time to Fight Dirty: How Democrats Can Build a Lasting Majority in American Politics." He's a frequent contributor to Newsweek and Slate, and his work has appeared in The Washington Post, The New Republic and The Nation, among others.