Will MLB owners risk the 2027 season for a salary cap?

Major League Baseball remains the only North American professional sport without a ceiling on team spending, due in large part to the fearsome power of its players’ union. But owners recently declared their intent to impose a salary cap, setting them on a collision course with the players, who remain opposed to joining their capped peers in football, hockey and basketball.

Baseball has enjoyed a resurgence in attendance and interest of late following rule changes like the pitch clock that have noticeably shortened the overall length of games. Hanging over the upcoming negotiations are memories of the disastrous 1994 labor stoppage that canceled the World Series, leading to a yearslong downturn in attendance and enthusiasm. It remains to be seen whether owners are willing to risk baseball’s new era of prosperity by dying on the hill of a salary cap.

Fans crave a cap

The owners are emboldened by polls that show fans want a salary cap. But perhaps the highest-profile booster for the owners’ position is the U.S. president, who has demonstrated a willingness to intervene in pro sports disputes. “If you don’t have a salary cap you don’t have a sport, because they can’t help themselves,” said President Donald Trump on June 5, per The New York Times. Fellow critics of the current structure note that each of the championships of the 2020s have been won by teams with top 15 payrolls. “The correlation between spending and winning is obvious,” said Andy McCullough at The Athletic.

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The failure of the sport’s luxury tax system to dissuade richer teams from spending lavishly means that “we need a realistic framework that addresses the fans’ concerns about competitive balance,” said MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred per Fox Sports. Those concerns have been heightened by the free-spending habits of teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, who have hoovered up the most prominent free agents on the market over the past several offseasons using financial loopholes like deferred salary payments. The Dodgers will pay a $169 million luxury tax on their $417.3 million payroll in 2026 alone, more than the total salary spending of 15 out of baseball’s 30 teams.

“Beneath the shameless posturing” of owners, the “gut instincts baseball watchers have about the state of the game” are “relatively legitimate,” said Lex Pryor at The Ringer. Backed by that fan outrage, many owners “are ready to burn the f---ing house down,” said one senior team official to ESPN.

Journalists and players think it’s a smokescreen

Baseball’s labor war pits owners and fans against not just the players but most baseball journalists. The push for a salary cap “drives me crazy,” said The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal on the Foul Territory podcast. The system is “not perfect” but “does it need a salary cap that could cost us games in 2027 to be rectified? I still believe the answer is no.” Rosenthal and other salary cap critics point out that wild spending is no guarantee of success and that many clubs operating on a shoestring, like the Milwaukee Brewers, have found ways to win consistently.

For others, the salary cap proposal demonstrates pure greed from owners who are all fabulously wealthy yet perennially crying poor. Forget the details of the “gobbledygook-intensive” initial proposal from owners who are “less savvy businessmen than garden-variety landlords in search of that sweet, sweet passive income,” said Ray Ratto at Defector . “MLB owners want a salary cap just because everyone else in their micro-class has one” and because it would inflate the value of their franchises.

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