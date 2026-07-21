Iran war is harming rare wildlife

The overlooked environmental impact of US and Israeli missile strikes

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A crow flying over Tehran
Iran’s diverse climates make it a haven for a vast array of animals
(Image credit: Morteza Nikoubazl / NurPhoto / Getty Images)

As the US and Iran continue to trade blows in the Middle East, the consequences of the intense bombings threaten Iran’s already “fragile biodiversity”, said The Associated Press.

Historically, Iran has had a “deep connection” with its wildlife, being one of the first countries to form an environmental protection agency, although “decades of mismanagement and years-long drought” had already put a strain on conservationist work.

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