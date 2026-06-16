Getting up close to mountain gorillas in the wild

Trek with silverbacks in the lush national parks of Rwanda and Uganda

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Silverback mountain gorilla in Uganda
A silverback in Uganda's Bwindi National Park
(Image credit: Ozbalci / Getty)

There’s a “surging interest” in apes, said Euronews. Nature documentaries like David Attenborough’s “A Gorilla Story”, which revisits the gorilla family he first filmed in 1978, are inspiring tourists to book gorilla-trekking holidays in Rwanda, Uganda and the Republic of Congo.

But tracking these beautiful creatures in their natural habitat isn’t easy: it’s physically strenuous, and permits are strictly limited, to protect the endangered animals.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.