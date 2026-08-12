Comfort watches: the best escapist TV to stream now

Feel-good shows to take your mind off the news

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Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore, Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore in Gilmore Girls
Alexis Bledal and Lauren Graham as mother-and-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory in Gilmore Girls
(Image credit: Mitchell Haddad / CBS Photo Archive / Getty)

If you need a break from nerve-shredding thrillers and true crime documentaries, try switching to something a bit more comforting. From a big-hearted coming-of-age tale to a star-studded drama, these escapist TV shows are best enjoyed curled up on the sofa with a tub of ice cream. Enjoy.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.