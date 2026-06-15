The Seed, Bali: a bespoke private retreat on the island’s quieter east coast

There are luxury resorts that strive to feel like homes, and then there are homes that accidentally become luxury resorts. The Seed Bali sits firmly in the latter category.

Set on Bali’s less frenetic east coast in Candidasa, The Seed began life not as a commercial hotel but as a private sanctuary: an extravagant, deeply considered coastal estate built as somewhere to retreat with friends and family. Only later was it opened up as an exclusive-use resort. That origin story matters because it explains almost everything about the place. The Seed does not offer luxury in the polished, corporate sense. Instead, it feels like borrowing the sprawling tropical compound of your wealthiest, most tasteful friend – the sort of person who casually happens to own a treehouse, an underground karaoke bar and a five-metre diving platform.

Arriving here, you immediately notice how personal it all feels. The villas are filled with books, instruments, games, curios and thoughtful details that suggest actual living rather than generic hospitality design. You are not simply assigned a room, you are temporarily entrusted with the care of an extraordinary beachfront home.

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Why stay here?

The master bedroom at Villa Rabbit Hole (Image credit: The Seed, Bali)

Most luxury resorts in Bali divide guests into different areas: your villa, your pool, the restaurant, the bar. The Seed does the opposite. The entire estate is yours alone. This means there are never any strangers drifting past your breakfast table or competing for loungers. And it means no awkward encounters with someone else’s screaming children while you are attempting serenity beside the pool (just your own screaming children if, like us, you brought them along for the high-end ride of their little lives).

Instead, what you get is 6,400 square metres of private beachfront escapism spread across multiple villas and communal spaces, all stitched together by jungle paths, koi ponds, cascading pools and hidden corners.

What is perhaps most impressive is how relaxed it all feels despite the obvious expense involved. There is no trace of stiffness or pretension and even though the staff hugely outnumber the guests, somehow they manage to remain almost invisible unless summoned. At one point our children collectively decided, in the way children do, that they desperately needed pancakes in the middle of the afternoon. Minutes later the pancakes appeared without fuss and doused in sugar syrup (which made them an instant hit). Perhaps some people might prefer the alternative: perpetually attentive service, but for those looking for genuine privacy, a largely invisible staff is a real pleasure.

The accommodation itself borders on absurdly indulgent. Choosing where to sleep becomes almost a competitive sport among your group. The Treehouse is exactly as magical as it sounds: a two-storey treetop hideaway with open-air decks, elevated reading nooks in the high branches and an outdoor rain shower beneath the sky. The Rabbit Hole is more playful, with its games room, pool table, ping pong and private bar, seemingly designed for long nights and bad decisions. Villa Eywa may be the architectural showstopper though: split accommodation connected by an elegant deck suspended above water so that you can literally swim beneath your own living room. It even has its own private waterfall which, delightfully, you can switch off if the sound becomes too much at night.

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Several villas also include fully equipped kitchens and bars, meaning you can easily entertain yourselves if desired. If part of your group wants to keep drinking and talking into the early hours while others retreat to bed, there are enough private spaces to allow both.

And then there are the outdoor bathrooms. Many spots in Bali do these well, but The Seed fully embraces the pleasure of showering beneath open skies while warm evening air drifts through tropical greenery.

Eating and drinking

Bloom Kitchen at The Seed (Image credit: The Seed, Bali)

The Seed’s dining impressively manages a difficult balancing act: variety and tastiness without too much fussiness. Meals are served either communally around big tables or more casually wherever you happen to be lounging at the time.

The menu moves between Indonesian and Western influences. Particularly memorable were the chicken satay skewers, which were adapted for us to avoid peanuts due to an allergy. Ironically this made them arguably more historically authentic than the peanut-heavy versions now associated with satay after Portuguese and Spanish traders introduced peanuts from South America into Southeast Asia several centuries after their invention. Regardless of historical accuracy, they were excellent: smoky, light and savoury.

Equally strong were delicate fish dumplings resembling oversized tortellini, served beneath a bright curry sauce. Desserts leaned tropical. The pandan cakes were feather-light yet buttery, balanced neatly by sharp passionfruit sorbet. Of course, some travellers might want more undilutedly local cuisine, while others may prefer to have steaks and burgers all the way. For us it felt like the mix was pitched well – and in any case the kitchen will adapt to your preferences.

There is also a very well-stocked bar featuring genuinely top-shelf spirits rather than the usual resort approximations. Cocktails are excellent and dangerously drinkable. Our favourite was the coco margarita, best consumed while sitting outdoors beneath stars and watching the flickering lights of nearby Nusa Penida and Lombok on the horizon.

Things to do

The jungle hideaway features barbells made of tree trunks (Image credit: The Seed, Bali)

The danger at The Seed is that you never actually leave it. Much of the pleasure comes simply from exploring the estate itself. There are hidden pathways, jungle gyms, koi ponds and lounging spaces that reveal themselves gradually over the course of your stay.

The pool alone could occupy several days, and did so in our case. Beautifully landscaped, it shifts from shallow lounging areas suitable for children into deeper sections for proper swimming. Then, in the middle, comes the genuinely unexpected feature: a deep plunge pool beneath a five-metre diving platform.

There is also an outdoor cinema positioned beside the ocean. One evening we watched the Richard Curtis animated Christmas film “That Christmas”, which felt wonderfully surreal in 25-degree Balinese heat. Still, sprawled outdoors with popcorn arriving for both children and adults, it became one of those oddly perfect holiday memories.

Should your group be more nocturnal, The Seed has perhaps the most elaborate after-hours set-up imaginable. Beneath one of the villas lies a soundproof underground entertainment space containing a bar, cinema, karaoke kit and fully equipped music room complete with guitars, piano, drums, microphones, amplifiers and an excellent sound system. It is the sort of room that begins innocently with “just one drink” before someone ends up attempting Led Zeppelin covers at 2am.

For those seeking virtue before inevitable vice, there is also a deck that is perfect for yoga, as well as a sauna and cold plunge, dug next to the pool with a little viewing window for friends to wave to you as they swim past. The gym is a spectacle in its own right: a seemingly Fred Flintstone-inspired jungle hideaway with barbells made of tree trunks and resistance baskets that you fill with heavy rocks.

The verdict

The Treehouse is exactly as magical as it sounds (Image credit: The Seed, Bali)

The Seed feels less like a hotel and more like gaining temporary access to a private world that could, by rights, have remained private. Children are well catered for, adults can oscillate between wellness and mild debauchery, and the sheer variety of spaces means groups can coexist without being on top of one another.

It is no great surprise that The Seed has been nominated in this year's Condé Nast Traveller Awards in the Readers’ Choice category. On Bali’s increasingly crowded luxury landscape, it offers something entirely distinctive: privacy, personality and the rare feeling that you are not staying in a resort at all, but in someone’s really rather wonderful home.