The Seed, Bali: a bespoke private retreat on the island’s quieter east coast

The entire estate is yours alone at this exclusive hideaway

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Outdoor pool and sun loungers at The Seed, Bali
The Seed has the feel of a sprawling beachfront home
(Image credit: The Seed, Bali)

There are luxury resorts that strive to feel like homes, and then there are homes that accidentally become luxury resorts. The Seed Bali sits firmly in the latter category.

Set on Bali’s less frenetic east coast in Candidasa, The Seed began life not as a commercial hotel but as a private sanctuary: an extravagant, deeply considered coastal estate built as somewhere to retreat with friends and family. Only later was it opened up as an exclusive-use resort. That origin story matters because it explains almost everything about the place. The Seed does not offer luxury in the polished, corporate sense. Instead, it feels like borrowing the sprawling tropical compound of your wealthiest, most tasteful friend – the sort of person who casually happens to own a treehouse, an underground karaoke bar and a five-metre diving platform.

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Arion McNicoll, The Week UK

Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.