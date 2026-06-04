Most people don’t leave Ibiza feeling healthier. Sun, sea, sand and sangria have reigned supreme here for decades, from the hedonistic super clubs that provide its late-night soundtrack, to the beach bars overlooking its famous Balearic sunset.

Now, however, one of the White Isle’s most established hotels is hoping to turn that on its head, with a programme intended not only to make you feel better, but actually make you live longer. The Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel has long been known for the quality of its spa, but the team has pivoted to a novel approach, creating personalised longevity pathways using new technologies alongside long-standing organic and nature-focused treatments. And after a tough winter I arrive feeling like this is exactly what I need.

Personalised programme

The stunning outdoor pool at Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel (Image credit: Rosie Randisi)

The experience begins with a session on the 3D body scanner, which analyses your body’s composition, takes 14 measurements, assesses your flexibility and calculates your metabolic age. It’s slightly daunting, and my readings aren’t exactly ideal, but nonetheless the information is not only useful to have, it informs your personalised programme and is used to track your progress as well.

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An individual programme is developed for each person based on this data, their health history and personal goals, using traditional treatments, nutrient IV therapies, and innovative technology-led sessions.

My own pathway uses several of these, and I begin with the hypoxia oxygen therapy, a guided breath and conditioning session using controlled low-oxygen intervals to boost efficiency, stamina and recovery. As I lie back with a mask strapped to my face, I settle in, uncertain what the treatment will feel like. But as the oxygen flows at different rates and I am treated to a reflexology session, I feel myself drift off into a dozy state. It’s designed to enhance cellular function, and while I can’t speak for this, I come back into the world feeling fresh and de-stressed

Next, I spend 20 minutes in the high-frequency infrared bed. Infrared is a trend that has swept social media, but it has strong evidence behind it, and this version is much stronger than the average mask you can use at home. The frequency can hit 900-plus, which, the team explains, can penetrate to the cellular level to energise and activate the mitochondria. It reduces inflammation and supports tissue recovery, and the warm bed immediately relaxes. It feels like a cocoon and my muscles feel supple afterwards.

This is followed quickly by a four-minute session in the cryotherapy chamber. I’m in my swimming costume but am given mittens and booties to keep the extremities warm. Overall, it’s cold but not cold like wild swimming in a British lake, so I am revitalised but not in pain. My programme ends with a massage by experienced technician Marina, who works the remaining knots out of my back and shoulders, and I leave the spa feeling like a different woman.

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Nutrient-rich dining and a stand-out spa

The kitchen serves anti-inflammatory salads and juices rich in polyphenols (Image credit: Rosie Randisi)

Wellness is a recurring theme across the property, and during the rest of my stay I explore the estate. Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel opened in 2004, and is spread across 14 hectares of orange groves surrounded by lush hills. Life is slower here. It was originally a working farm and has been in the same family for more than 300 years. This heritage can be felt everywhere, from the original kitchen (now reception) where the current owners’ grandmother used to sit, to the enormous vegetable garden that supplies the kitchen each day.

When I take an early morning stroll one day I stumble across the staff selecting the veg for that night’s menu, as food plays a vital role in longevity too. To reinforce the spa’s work, the kitchen has designed a selection of nutrient-dense options, including anti-inflammatory salads and juices rich in polyphenols and amino acids. Of course, there is also a menu of indulgent treats like irresistible Iberico ham croquetas, and fresh locally caught corvina cooked on a Josper grill.

I spend the rest of my time doing lengths in the stunning 43-metre spa pool, relaxing in giant Bali beds among the herb gardens, and reading books in the outdoor hot tub. My room overlooks one of the nine pools, and I can watch the sunset from a cute Juliet balcony. The entire complex smells of lavender and orange blossom, creating a sensory experience that transports you to another world, and it feels like the whole place is designed with recovery in mind. The décor is local and rustic, with bathroom products made on site from the aforementioned herbs. Even the toothpaste is organic and sourced from the island.

The hotel is part of the Atzaró Collection, which includes Aubergine by Atzaró, a popular destination restaurant, and Atzaró Beach , an informal bar and restaurant in Cala Nova where you can swim in crystal water and enjoy views over Ibiza’s leafy cliffs. The family encourages visitors to get out and explore the island’s beauty. Soaking in its energy is all part of the package.

I end my stay feeling calm, refreshed and ready to go back to my ordinary life with a new vitality, a far cry from previous visits to the island. It’s important to remember that longevity isn’t just about living for ever, but living well, and if life feels this good then why wouldn’t you want more of it?