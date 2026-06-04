A calming longevity retreat at Ibiza’s Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel

Specially tailored programmes offer everything from oxygen therapy to reflexology sessions

By
published

Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel
Life is slower at Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel
(Image credit: Rosie Randisi)

Most people don’t leave Ibiza feeling healthier. Sun, sea, sand and sangria have reigned supreme here for decades, from the hedonistic super clubs that provide its late-night soundtrack, to the beach bars overlooking its famous Balearic sunset.

Now, however, one of the White Isle’s most established hotels is hoping to turn that on its head, with a programme intended not only to make you feel better, but actually make you live longer. The Atzaró Agroturismo Hotel has long been known for the quality of its spa, but the team has pivoted to a novel approach, creating personalised longevity pathways using new technologies alongside long-standing organic and nature-focused treatments. And after a tough winter I arrive feeling like this is exactly what I need.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From
Jaymi McCann

Jaymi McCann is a freelance journalist who writes extensively on travel for The Week, as well as publications including The Telegraph, National Geographic, Rough Guides, The i Paper and The Mail on Sunday. She has a degree in English literature from the University of Glasgow, a master’s in newspaper journalism from City University London, and 15 years of experience on Fleet Street. She specialises in writing about Scotland, as well as cruising, city guides and foodie travel. Jaymi loves to discover new places, particularly in Switzerland, Germany and southern Europe. Her Glasgow guide for The Week won a gong at the annual Media Getaway Awards.