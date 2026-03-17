Slow down with a wellness stay in Ibiza

“If sozzled ‘Brits abroad’, super-clubs and €12 bottles of water” are the first things you think of when someone mentions Ibiza, “you’re long overdue a refresh”, said Joanna Whitehead in The Independent.

The Mediterranean island has attracted free spirits, hippies and party animals since the 1960s. But, in recent years, there has been a “definitive shift from hedonism to wellness”. You can still count on nights out and DJs but “revellers of all ages” can also now enjoy a more laid-back holiday “without the associated hangover”.

SEVEN Wellness Club is ideal for those looking to focus on their health “without scrimping on luxury”. Nestled on a hillside overlooking the sea in the heart of Talamanca, the exclusive club features a “subterranean gym built around a 200-year-old olive tree” and nutritious, protein-packed food from “the world’s leading biohacking chef”, Silvena Rowe.

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For indulgent spa sessions, you’d be hard pressed to do better than Six Senses Ibiza on the northern tip of the island at Xarraca Bay. “A winding staircase leads underground to the typically mystical, darkened world of ‘zen’ that the brand does so well,” said Sarah Leigh Bannerman in Condé Nast Traveller. You don’t have to be a guest to book treatments with the expert therapists and “enjoy the facilities inside this sprawling oasis of calm”.

Over on the easterly side of Ibiza is Hostal La Torre, an “understated” boutique hotel”. Drop by for one of the early morning yoga sessions on the cliff face with teacher Jana. “There are few more wholesome ways to welcome the day than by (quite literally) saluting the sun with a coastal breeze in your hair and the salty smell of the sea in your nose.”

And for “authentic farm-to-table dining” head to Juntos Farm just outside Santa Gertrudis. Its owners are dedicated to regenerative farming and local food production; either book an immersive tour to “explore the grounds and meet the animals” or “spend an evening in the courtyard sampling creative, nourishing light bites and cocktails”.

As for where to stay, Cala San Miguel is a great base for discovering the “soulful”, wellness-focused side of Ibiza, said Karli Poliziani in Grazia. “Tucked away” on the island’s “serene” northern coast, the “adults-only sanctuary” offers guests a varied programme of activities spanning everything from Pilates by the sea to sunset sound baths “complete with crystal bowls, incense, tarot cards, and guided meditation”. This is the perfect spot for travellers who crave “depth and meaning, not just mezcal and techno”.