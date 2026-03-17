Slow down with a wellness stay in Ibiza

Party island’s new quieter side is all early morning yoga, indulgent spas and authentic farm-to-table dining

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Es Vedrà, Es Vedranell, Cala d&#039;Hort Ibiza
Holidays in Ibiza have shifted ‘from hedonism to wellness’
(Image credit: L. Apolli / AidBC / Getty)

“If sozzled ‘Brits abroad’, super-clubs and €12 bottles of water” are the first things you think of when someone mentions Ibiza, “you’re long overdue a refresh”, said Joanna Whitehead in The Independent.

The Mediterranean island has attracted free spirits, hippies and party animals since the 1960s. But, in recent years, there has been a “definitive shift from hedonism to wellness”. You can still count on nights out and DJs but “revellers of all ages” can also now enjoy a more laid-back holiday “without the associated hangover”.

SEVEN Wellness Club is ideal for those looking to focus on their health “without scrimping on luxury”. Nestled on a hillside overlooking the sea in the heart of Talamanca, the exclusive club features a “subterranean gym built around a 200-year-old olive tree” and nutritious, protein-packed food from “the world’s leading biohacking chef”, Silvena Rowe.

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Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is the features editor at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.