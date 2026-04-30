Joali Being: deep relaxation on a picture-perfect island

Visiting the Maldives is all about relaxation; finding the perfect spot under a swaying palm tree so you can while away the hours gazing out at the ocean with a fresh coconut by your side to sip on. Joali Being takes this one step further. The whole island is dedicated to wellness, with a cutting-edge spa and a sound healing centre all designed to have you floating back home on a dopamine high.

Why stay here?

The sundeck leading down to the sea at the Ocean Pool Villa (Image credit: Joali Being)

Joali Being is a beautiful island in Raa Atoll with talcum-powder-soft sand, an aquamarine lagoon and lush greenery everywhere.

The resort revolves around the concept of four pillars when it comes to wellness – mind, skin, microbiome and energy. When you arrive, guests have a wellness consultation with a doctor. In mine, I share how I’ve been struggling with frequent migraines and insomnia. If your body is a temple, mine is on shaky foundations and threatening to collapse. She assigns me the mind pillar category, and later on sends me diet and supplement recommendations.

Article continues below

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The beach and overwater villas are a strikingly modern take on a thatched Maldivian cottage with artfully curved roofs and extremely high ceilings. The resort was created by Turkish entrepreneur Esin Güral Argat, who believes in biophilic design – using nature in the decor to enhance a sense of wellbeing – which means lots of pleasingly curved edges and playful nods to the ocean.

Inside my overwater villa is a delightful pastel-hued confection in blush pink, creams and greys. The living room is decorated with a manta ray sculpture on the wall. The sliding doors into the bedroom have a cream-grey coloured shell pattern and there’s a desk with the quirkiest chair I’ve ever encountered – it looks like a Lego block with square prongs sticking out that retract as you sit on them. It’s surprisingly comfortable and a sign of how fun the resort’s style can be.

Before you arrive you’re given a pillow menu to fill out; I choose an anti-stress one with carbon fibres that are supposed to remove all the static electricity accumulated in your body throughout the day. The bed is huge, with romantic netting draped by its sides. There are no plug sockets near the bed to encourage guests to scroll less while they’re there but an extension lead is available if you want it.

It’s also one of the few villas in the Maldives where you’ll find a musical instrument instead of a TV (which, again, is also available on request). A glockenspiel sits on a shelf in the living room so I can indulge any musical whims. The bathroom is beautifully designed in sage green and white, with open shelving for your wardrobe and there are three different kinds of salts next to the bathtub. Outside there’s a large terrace with a sofa swing, which looks out on a stylish pool and a pair of sunbeds with steps that take you down into the ocean.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Eating and drinking

Sunset at Yutori: a magical spot for dining (Image credit: Joali Being)

Flow, overlooking the beach, is where guests start their day with a bountiful breakfast buffet stuffed with healthy options, including gluten-free bread, vegan cake and delicious home-made granola. There’s freshly cut fruit, a salad bar and a crepe making station. There is also an impressive à la carte menu – my favourite dishes were the custard-like French toast and tasty crab congee that came piled high with fresh shiitake mushrooms, crunchy fried onions and chilli oil.

Mojo is the resort’s beach-side restaurant, which is the place to head to for lunch. I tried juicy tiger prawns with Vietnamese vermicelli salad in a sweet chilli dressing. I also had a perfectly chargrilled lobster with a light herb and leaf salad. Desserts on offer include mango with creamy sticky rice and a heavenly coconut sorbet served with fresh fruit.

There are several options for dinner. Mojo has a different menu for the evening and it’s beautifully lit up with fairy lights. I had a flavourful seafood paella loaded with mussels, clams and reef fish, along with a delicious octopus salad. Flow is also worth visiting at night; I ate succulent seared scallops and the most tender wagyu steak followed by a decadent chocolate mousse.

The Japanese eatery, Yutori, is an open-air circular restaurant overlooking the sea. I feasted on a prawn popcorn salad, which comes with a punchy spicy sauce, and delectable black miso cod, one of the signature dishes, which is marinated for 24 hours. For dessert, I had the wonderful matcha tiramisu, which layered earthy matcha with sweet mascarpone cream and a red bean compote. It was an incredible way to end a spectacular meal by the sea.

What else is there to do?

Guests are spoilt for choice when it comes to treatments (Image credit: Joali Being)

During my stay, I tried several massages at the beautifully designed Areka spa – the relaxing signature four pillars massage, reflexology and the mind therapy massage, which involves singing bowls being played before my treatment. The resort offers a watsu treatment in the Kaashi hydrotherapy hall, where guests float in the water with a therapist to support them, tapping into primitive feelings of being back in the womb. There’s also a cryotherapy chamber in the gym, Core, where you can enjoy a short sharp shock of cold Arctic air, known to reduce inflammation and help muscle recovery. Joali Being is dedicated to giving you the best wellness journey possible but don’t worry, it’s not a boot camp – you can be as strict or indulgent as you like when it comes to food and exercise.

Joali Being has a sound therapy centre, Seda, which offers sessions where you can lie on a bed with guitar strings underneath, surrounded by oversized instruments that are played by a therapist. Taking a stroll along the Discovery Sound Path is a fun way to pass some time. It’s a squiggle of a walk in a shaded garden that leads to several instruments, including a giant glockenspiel and sheets of metal that can be bashed like a gong.

B'Kidult, the children’s club, is a great space to leave the little ones for a few hours. It features a shallow pool for toddlers to splash about with their parents, an outdoor art pavilion for crafts, a yoga space for the whole family to perfect their downward dog and cute mini sunbeds.

The verdict

The beautiful sage green bathroom at Joali Being (Image credit: Joali Being)

As if its beautiful beaches and stunning lagoon aren’t enough to lull you into a sense of deep relaxation, Joali Being will stop at nothing to enhance your sense of wellbeing. If your ideal holiday involves being pampered at a spa in between bouts of sun-tanning on the beach then this resort should be your holy grail. The staff make a Herculean effort to ensure you return home refreshed. It’s the ultimate wellness destination in the Maldives if you want to unplug and unwind.