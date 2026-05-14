The Sheep Detectives: ‘ludicrous’ cosy crime caper

This “tame-by-design, family-friendly comic thriller”, set in England, is about a flock of sheep whose kindly shepherd, George (Hugh Jackman), is found dead in a field one morning, said Robbie Collin in The Telegraph . So the sheep do what any sheep would do and “trot off to the nearby village to work out who killed him”.

‘Eccentric characters’

It’s an “odd viewing experience”: the film is “pleasant” and “easily absorbed”; but “every so often you find yourself thinking, hang on a minute, I am watching a flock of sheep investigate a murder, and feel like you are having a stroke”.

Yes, the premise does sound “ludicrous”, said Alissa Wilkinson in The New York Times . But “The Sheep Detectives” manages to be both funny and “emotionally complex”, with its themes of grief and memory. The flock is full of “eccentric characters”, ably voiced by stars including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chris O’Dowd, Bella Ramsey and Bryan Cranston, while the village hosts all the usual suspects from a traditional whodunnit, among them a hapless cop (Nicholas Braun) and a waspish lawyer (Emma Thompson).

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‘Machine-tooled’ entertainment

“On the surface it’s all delightful Little England wackiness a-go-go,” said Kevin Maher in The Times . But George lives in an Airstream caravan, the farmers drive US-style pickup trucks, and the CGI sheep have US accents. In short, this isn’t the shires at all, but an “Americanised nowheresville”.

It’s an Amazon co-production, so it has a “horrible ‘globalist’ sheen and the depressing sense” that it’s not a film so much as “filmed content”, made to “unfold” on “laptops in Beijing, Boston and Bradford”. Not every British film has to be an “analysis of national identity”, but it’s a pity to see the once venerable Working Title stoop to this “machine-tooled” entertainment.