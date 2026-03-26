JW Marriott Tokyo: an elegant retreat amid whirlwind of the city

In a city as electrifying and overwhelming as Japan’s neon-hued capital, the new JW Marriott Tokyo serves as a perfect refuge from the crowds and clutter of city life. The luxury hotel brand’s first outpost in Tokyo only opened in autumn 2025, but its faultlessly helpful staff seem to have already accrued a generation’s worth of Japanese hospitality.

Situated on the topmost floors of the new Takanawa Gateway development in the city’s southern Minato ward, the elegant hotel offers guests an atmosphere of calm and comfort, if only they can first tear themselves away from the view.

Why stay here?

Rooms are a seamless blend of contemporary design and Zen aesthetics (Image credit: JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo)

The first thing you notice (and indeed, will never fail to notice) are the floor-to-ceiling windows and the glittering, metropolitan panorama that stretches out below. Our southwest-facing room also rather generously provided a view towards Mount Fuji 60 miles away, all the more impressive when silhouetted against the blushing sunset. It’s breathtaking, restorative stuff.

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Designed by interior gurus Yabu Pushelberg, the hotel’s 200 rooms are an authentically Japanese blend of contemporary design and Zen aesthetics, in pleasant contrast to the urban flurry beyond its walls. Natural tones and textures prevail, with panelled walls adding clean lines in charcoal and pale oak, and a glossy slab of olive green in the form of a window-length chaise longue from which to savour the view. The glass-fronted bathroom is a more showy affair, clad in honeyed marble with a walk-in waterfall shower, standalone bathtub and toiletries from UK wellness brand Aromatherapy Associates.

Also of note is the considerable size of the hotel’s rooms, with the standard ‘Deluxe King’ occupying an ample 460 sq ft, which seems positively palatial when compared to the dinky hotel rooms that are typical across much of Japan.

Elsewhere there’s a bright and well-furnished fitness centre, and a 25-metre indoor swimming pool and whirlpool with enticingly high-ceilinged views across the skyline towards Tokyo Tower. Underlining the hotel’s focus on wellness and mindfulness, there is a spa lounge with holistic treatments available including massages and therapy baths, and a relaxation space that brings to mind the sci-fi ambience of a futuristic starship.

While the hotel benefits from its proximity to Haneda Airport (25 minutes by rail) and Shinagawa Station (a bullet train hub), it’s worth noting the surrounding neighbourhood is primarily a business district with relatively few attractions beyond Takanawa Gateway’s boutiques and the modest Sengaku-ji temple. In a city as decentralised and as well-served by rail as Tokyo, however, this shouldn’t come as any kind of discouragement.

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Eating and drinking

There are three on-site restaurants to choose from (Image credit: JW Marriott Hotel Tokyo)

The JW Marriott Tokyo offers three on-site restaurants staffed by a coterie of Michelin-starred chefs, including Sefino and Saki, the former specialising in Mediterranean cuisine and the latter an intimate Japanese kappo experience. We dined at Kakō, a handsomely appointed space lined with wabi-sabi vases and another superb view, this time overlooking Tokyo Bay.

For dinner we enjoyed an eight-course tasting menu of traditional Japanese cuisine with an emphasis on seasonal fare, all impeccably presented. Dishes included tuna and sea bream sashimi, snow crab, and an intriguing pufferfish steamed custard that was perhaps a little too unusual for our palates. The star course was a rich fillet of grilled yellowtail fish, zhuzhed with a citrussy hit of kumquat and ginger.

Drinks range from wine to shochu, with a particular focus on sake, but after dinner the hotel’s JW Bar is everything you want from a nightcap in Tokyo: a chic lounge, sparkling city lights, and a glass of something feisty (the sakura-infused cocktail, in our case).

At breakfast, we opted for soufflé pancakes and croissants doused in honey and vanilla cream, but there is also a Japanese bento option as well as buffet items and various arrangements of pillowy eggs.

Things to do

Spring is the perfect time to see the cherry blossoms in bloom (Image credit: Daniel Chui / Getty Images)

If retail therapy is the kind of self-care you have in mind, Tokyo won’t disappoint. The ritzy Roppongi Hills complex houses a staggering array of luxury brand stores with a strong focus on fashion, alongside a modern art museum and smattering of clipped, green spaces. If you work up an appetite, indulge in afternoon tea at the much-loved French brasserie The Moon on the 52nd floor.

When you’re ready for some respite from the busy streets, Tokyo has no shortage of museums and galleries for you to enjoy a little culture at your own pace. The splendid Nezu Museum houses a collection of Asian art and antiquities ranging from paintings to samurai swords, with a traditional tea room and beautiful grounds to explore, too. Also nearby is the Tokyo Photographic Art Museum, another excellent space with a rolling programme where recent exhibitions have included overviews of 1960s Japan and legendary photojournalist Robert Capa.

Less celebrated for its green spaces than Kyoto, Tokyo still has an impressive number of parks that are well worth visiting, many attached to venerable temples and shrines. Shinjuku Gyoen is a rambling blend of European and Japanese formal gardens that becomes a focal point of the cherry blossom season in late March. The densely forested grounds of Meiji Jingu Gyoen feel a touch wilder, ideal for a morning stroll, and give way to neighbouring Yoyogi Park, frequented on Sunday afternoons by troupes of denim-clad rockabilly dancers.

The verdict

The JW Marriott Tokyo confidently blends understated style with a sense of Japanese refinement, and the result is a tranquil, enchanting space in the beating heart of one of the world’s most intoxicating cities.

Stephen was a guest at JW Marriott Tokyo; marriott.com