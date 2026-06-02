Tylney Hall Hotel and Gardens: Jane Austen grandeur in rural Hampshire

Grade II-listed Victorian-era mansion boasts a spa, swimming pools and award-winning restaurant, but still feels like a historic home

By
published

Tylney Hall exterior
Tylney Hall is the first of three Elite Hotels, an independent group that has taken on some of the UK’s foremost historic homes
(Image credit: Elite Hotels)

At the end of a winding tree-lined driveway, this grand country house appears suddenly, like a dame at a ball. The late Victorian-era mansion, set in 66 acres of prime Hampshire parkland and gardens, certainly makes a statement.

When you step through the entrance archway onto the marble floor, you’re greeted with floor-to-ceiling walnut panelling that sweeps up the staircase, overlooked by gilt-framed portraits of past residents. This Grade II-listed hotel might boast a spa and award-winning restaurant, but it still feels like a grand country house (I imagine).

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From
Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a senior staff writer and podcast panellist for The Week, covering world news and writing the weekly Global Digest newsletter. Before joining the site in 2023, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, working for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent among others, and regularly appearing on radio shows. In 2021, she was awarded the “journalist-at-large” fellowship by the Local Trust charity, and spent a year travelling independently to some of England’s most deprived areas to write about community activism. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, and has also worked in Bolivia, Colombia and Spain.