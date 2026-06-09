Dozens killed as 7.8 quake hits Philippines

Thousands of people were also displaced from their homes

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US's avatar
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A partially collapsed building following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck the Southern Philippines
A partially collapsed building following a magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck the Southern Philippines
(Image credit: Daniel Ceng / Anadolu / Getty Images)

What happened

At least 35 people died and more than 200 were injured after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Monday. Multiple buildings collapsed in General Santos City, a major port on the populous island of Mindanao, and the quake also triggered deadly landslides and a 3-foot tsunami that hit neighboring islands’ coasts.

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Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  