Is the US launching a new age of nuclear power?

Trump administration wants to build 10 new reactors

Joel Mathis, The Week US's avatar
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Illustration of a gift box unwrapped to reveal a nuclear cooling tower
Hopes for a nuclear revival have been ‘longer on aspiration than action,’ but a new loan program ‘could move the needle’
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen P. Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)

The United States mostly abandoned the construction of new nuclear power plants after 1990, but that is about to change. The Trump administration is attempting to jumpstart a new atomic age with a new program to build 10 new power plants by the mid-2030s. And federal officials say that dozens more facilities could come online after that.

What did the commentators say?

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Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 