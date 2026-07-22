Trump approves nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia

The deal is “certain to prove controversial” among U.S. allies

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and President Donald Trump
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and President Donald Trump
(Image credit: Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

President Donald Trump has approved a nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia that could open the door to uranium enrichment inside the kingdom, The Wall Street Journal first reported Tuesday night. The 30-year agreement is “designed to give American companies a central role” in developing Saudi Arabia’s civilian nuclear infrastructure, the Journal said. But it’s “certain to prove controversial” among U.S. allies and lawmakers opposed to the “spread of nuclear technology in the volatile Middle East.”

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  