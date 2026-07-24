Saudi nuclear deal on brink as Trump adds Israel caveat

Trump said that the Saudis must establish diplomatic ties with Israel, something they have largely resisted

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U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
(Image credit: Win McNamee / Getty Images)

What happened

The US-Saudi nuclear cooperation agreement signed this week was thrown into uncertainty on Thursday after President Donald Trump said the deal would depend on Saudi Arabia establishing diplomatic ties with Israel. In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned that the agreement allowing Riyadh to pursue civilian nuclear power using U.S. technology was “totally subject to Saudi Arabia joining the very respected and successful Abraham Accords,” the initiative that normalized relations between Israel and several Arab states during his first term. The condition was not specified when the deal was announced.

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