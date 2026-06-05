Trump commits $700M to prop up coal industry

The fund will reopen one coal-fired plant and help at least 13 others

Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
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Supporters of President Donald Trump and coal during 2020 campaign
Supporters of President Donald Trump and coal during 2020 campaign
(Image credit: Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)

What happened

President Donald Trump on Thursday said his administration was pouring more than $700 million into reviving the struggling coal industry. The funds will reopen one coal-fired power plant, extend the life of 13 others, subsidize coal mining and export operations and build the first two new coal-burning plants since 2013. Trump said he was invoking the 1950 Defense Production Act to intercede in the market. The money for the new coal-fired plants had been allocated by Congress for clean energy technologies.

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Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  