Divided Supreme Court affirms birthright citizenship

The court rejected Trump’s attempt to end the guarantee that all children born on US soil are citizens

Peter Weber, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published

Supporters of birthright citizenship rally in front of Supreme Court
Supporters of birthright citizenship rally in front of Supreme Court
(Image credit: Mehmet Eser / Anadolu via Getty Images)

What happened

The Supreme Court Tuesday ruled that President Donald Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship violated the Constitution’s 14th Amendment, upholding the long-established principle that most people born on U.S. soil are automatically citizens. Justice Brett Kavanaugh concurred with the five-justice majority but said he would have struck down Trump’s order as a narrower legislative violation. Justice Samuel Alito said, in one of three dissents, that the ruling was a “serious mistake” in “one of the most important decisions in the history of the court.”

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From
Explore More
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  