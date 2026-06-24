How heatwaves will see children miss out on school

Modelling finds 12 days learning a year could be lost due to extreme temperatures

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Kid heatwave
Teachers and pupils are increasingly struggling to cope in school buildings never designed for 35C-plus temperatures
(Image credit: franconiaphoto / Getty Images)

More than 1,000 schools across England and Wales are closing or finishing the day early this week to protect students against extreme heat.

Teachers and pupils are struggling to cope in school buildings never designed for sky-high temperatures fuelled by global warming.

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